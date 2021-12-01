Reese Witherspoon biography: who she is, age, height, weight, children, husband, Instagram and private life

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon known as Reese Witherspoon is an American actress, film producer, television producer and entrepreneur, born in the United States on March 22, 1976, And high one meter and fifty-six centimeters, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and blond hair.

Before giving himself definitively to the cinema he attended Stanford University, aiming to graduate in English literature, then abandoning his studies.

There are several films and series in which he took part from the beginning of his career as, to name a few: Blood Ties, Love Bonds (Desperate Choices: To Save My Child), Return to Lonesome Dove, Friends, Freedom: A History of Us, I Muppets (The Muppets), Big Little Lies – Piccole grandi bugie (Big Little Lies), The Morning Show (The Morning Show), Tanti piccola fuochi (Little Fires Everywhere), Friends: The Reunion, and many others.

Won theOscar to Best Actress in 2006 for her performance of June Carter Cash in When love burns the soul – Walk the Line.

In private life she was married to Ryan Phillippe, and the couple is a parent of two children: Ava Elizabeth Phillippe (born September 9, 1999), e Deacon Reese Phillippe (born October 23, 2003).

In 2011 he got married with Jim Toth and the couple is a parent of a son. You can follow the actress on her own Instagram oficial profile.