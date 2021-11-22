Reese Witherspoon collaborates with Kohl’s and creates a capsule collection

It was 2015 and Reese Witherspoon launched into the world of fashion by founding a new one brand which responds to the name of Draper James. The actress has created a clothing and decoration line for the home that at the moment has also found fertile ground with Kohl’s, enough to create a new one together capsule collection. It will simply be titled Draper James RSVP and will hit the market in February 2022, distributed in 500 Kohl stores and on the website.

Draper James, the Reese Witherspoon brand with Kohl’s

As WWD reports, this collection will see the making of women’s clothes, structured blazers, bodysuits, blouses, cardigans, skirts, rompers and other mid-season garments. Among the must haves of this collection are the floral shirt dresses with puffed sleeves, but also i midi wrap dresses, blouses and rompers, as well as turtleneck blazers and paperbag shorts. Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, explained why he chose Reese Witherspoon’s brand. “When making the decision to add a new brand to our unique portfolio, it is imperative that the product line not only caters to one item, but also provides meaningful differentiation to our current assortment. This is certainly the case with Draper James“.

Howe then added: “Reese has done a great job creating a brand that is based on a classic American style, imbued with southern charm that is relevant, feminine and cute. We look forward to providing access to this brand to both our existing and new customers“. The brand launched in 2015 by the actress of The Morning Show And hyper feminine and within everyone’s reach. The actress, regarding the new collaboration, specified: “We think Kohl’s customers will learn to love how our dresses help women feel confident, modern and matched with beautiful and easy-to-wear mid-season pieces from our collection.“.

