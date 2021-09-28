News

Reese Witherspoon confirms via social!

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon confirmed with a nice “vintage” post via social media that Revenge of the Blondes 3 not only will it be done, but that she will return to play the role of the legendary Elle Woods

There Revenge of the Blondes 3 it will be done and Reese Witherspoon, iconic protagonist of the film about the all-pepper blonde Elle Woods who from a slightly dizzy young woman becomes a lawyer with “attributes” without ever giving up her essence, tells us through her official Facebook account.

In fact, in the post we see a video where she is in the pool as Woods as we saw her in the presentation video of Revenge of the Blondes, what the girl sends to Harvard to be admitted to the prestigious university. From what was recently reported, La Revenge of the Blondes 3 it will be a film that will seek in everything. and for everything to resume the spirit of the first, sparkling film, generating historical jokes such as “Whoever said that orange would replace pink is a mentally disturbed” or “Fold and Snap” to conquer a man …

Here is Reese Witherspoon’s post: all ready to return to admire the Elle Woods peperina in her next adventure? Witherspoon’s caption reads: “That’s right … Revenge of the Blondes 3!”

It’s true… Legally Blonde 3!

Gepostet von Reese Witherspoon am Donnerstag, 7. Juni 2018

