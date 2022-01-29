Reese Witherspoon: “Courage and self-esteem are my engine”

C.‘is those who are born shy, thoughtful, cautious and discreet, and there are those who from the beginning throw themselves into the adventure with impetus. There are those who end up face down on the ground and those who fly high and conquer the world. Reese Witherspoon belongs to the second category. I am going to give you an anecdote that she told me during an interview for The Morning Show, the television series of which she is executive producer and for which she has just been nominated by Screen Actors Guild (the union of American actors) as best actress.

“I was in third grade, our teacher asked us what we wanted to do when we grew up. A friend of mine said confidently “The fireman”, my friend “The doctor”, and me: “I want to be the first female president of the United States!”. Everyone burst out laughing, but I remember that the teacher replied: “I’ll be in the front row to vote for you” ». Reese Witherspoon has not yet arrived at the White House, but her professional and political rise in Hollywood is exceptional. Actress, producer, entrepreneur, the young protagonist of The revenge of the blondes she is one of the highest paid stars today – two million dollars for each episode of e Morning Show – and according to Forbes the richest actress in the world. In fact, last August Witherspoon sold its company, Hello Sunshine – founded five years ago to promote female stories (culturally and ethnically diverse) and then expanded into every media sector – for 900 million dollars. A bang, especially since she continues to be an active part of it. His popularity is steadily growing: he has 27 million followers on Instagram and his own e-commerce site Reese’s Book Club, founded in 2017, continues to flourish. And not only that: the books she reads and chooses, all by authors, are often adapted for the small or large screen and regularly appear on the New York Times bestseller list. Witherspoon proudly talks to us about her adventures and her commitments, often laughing at misadventures, fruitless encounters to convince the establishment that an actress can also be an entrepreneur, and create a production company that can compete with the Study.

Women, let’s talk about money

Isn’t it just George Clooney or Mark Wahlberg who are creating commercial empires – with tequila, or Wahlburgers restaurants – outside of Hollywood? Of course not, but it takes a good dose of courage and self-esteem to survive in the conservative and male chauvinist reality of the entertainment world. She tells us, after the first successes and the inevitable setbacks, she understood a fundamental point: «It is important, indeed essential, that we women talk about money. We never talk enough about the importance of earning money, saving money, achieving equal pay. Knowing how the market works means being able to manage your finances: I’ve met too many women who are impoverished from failed marriages or tied to families that don’t work. I have also had my negative financial experiences, but I am convinced that I can do something for women, especially young ones, by teaching them what it means to earn money ».

Feminine projects

To the Oscar-winning actress – won it in 2005 with Walk the Line-When love burns the soul – equality of rights is above all at heart, and in recent years – with the reinvigoration of the various feminist and inclusion movements – she found more favorable ground to promote her projects for women. The television series he produced, Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, met with support from critics and the public and fueled discussions on the dynamics of male-female relationships, parent-child relationships, social status and domestic violence. Also for this reason the actress made her experience public for the first time, when, at sixteen, she was sexually harassed by a director (she never revealed her name), and was later the victim of other similar incidents that caused her anxiety and insomnia crises. “I wanted and had to start a company that would help women, make films for them, and have them as protagonists“. Immediately after, a further step: “I wanted to open up to women of color and the LGBTQ community, and so I created a new society for the stories of those who didn’t feel represented, for those people whose stories never made it to the screen. So I had to work hard, believe me ».

A career that began at the age of 7

Reese has worked since she was a child. She starts acting at seven, at 15 she is the protagonist of Direct Moon Man by Robert Mulligan, the director of The dark beyond the hedge. Meanwhile it goes at school, she always has excellent grades, and it is no coincidence that she is nicknamed “Little Miss Type A”, Miss 10 with honors. In 1995 she was accepted at Stanford, but after the first year she decided to return to Los Angeles to devote herself full time to the cinema. Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love (on set meets Ryan Philippe, they marry, two children are born, and a few years later they divorce) Witherspoon is the star of Election, the cult movie by Alexander Payne. It is the film that launches her: the blonde girl, ambitious and all smiles has an extraordinary energy, vitality and stubbornness. But then she is no longer offered leading roles, she actually remembers that to convince the producers to consider her for the role of the bubbly Elle Woods of The revenge of the blondes, heroin in shocking pink with the Chihuahua, he underwent dozens of auditions and meetings, showing off a strong Californian accent.

“It’s part of the process, they identify you with the character you play, and I was still and always the Tracy of Election: every time I had to try to convince them to be an actress and to know how to act ». In short, despite the success at the box office (The revenge of the blondes collects 142 million, a record for a “female” comedy) and an Oscar, for her nothing really seemed to change. From that frustration comes the decision to go around the Hollywood cage to choose and decide roles and films that interest her. The actress-producer cites here the infamous Time Magazine cover piece from 2015 in which entrepreneurial actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Blake Lively are referred to, along with her, “Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas”(The new domestic divas, therefore housewives, of Hollywood), and represented by caricatured images with aprons, donuts and kitchen utensils in their hands. Reese still talks about it today with dismay, almost incredulous. Times then – you know – have changed, and the prestigious American weekly has had to apologize for that sexist comment and the lack of good taste. Time even dedicated the cover of May 17, 2021 to Witherspoon with the beautiful title: “Hello Sunshine – 100 Most Influential Companies“(The 100 most important companies, with Reese’s company leading the way). In that shoot, the 45-year-old businesswoman is photographed in a director’s chair on a film set. Other than forks and stoves. That cover then followed Forbes magazine which recently named her among the 100 most powerful women in the world, along with 40 CEOs and 19 political leaders (number one is philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos).

The series set in Sicily

Today Witherspoon has a dozen projects in development. Among them there is also the series From Scratch, with Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea, the love story between an African American woman from Texas and a Sicilian writer based on Tembi Locke’s best seller. “It’s a great love story without borders, the public will love it for sure.” Tireless, he also manages to take care of his family: remarried to talent agent Jim Toth is the proud mother of three boys.

Weeks ago we met for the advertising campaign for the animated film Sing 2, with hundreds of reporters crowded at the Greek eatre in Los Angeles. It was pouring with rain, the wi-fi came and went, everyone had their nerves on edge, except for her who projected calm and authority. In the film – which has already surpassed $ 215 million at the box office – Witherspoon voices the piglet Rosita, mother of 25 piglets, who dreams of becoming a singer.

«The point is this: Rosita as a mother has an infinite range of feelings, let’s never forget that mothers are people! Rosita is there to remind us that we women have an intense life… The metaphor is clear, isn’t it? Here, we must believe in ourselves, dare and throw ourselves into the void, just like her! ».

