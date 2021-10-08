Reese Witherspoon courted by a handsome guy in an exclusive clip

Nancy Meyers’ daughter’s first film hits theaters on 12 October.

There Nancy Meyers that we remember as the director of Anything could happen, Love does not go on vacation and It’s complicated she passed on her knowledge as a Roma com author to her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer, which debuts behind the camera with 40 are the new 20. In fact, rather than talking about love, the film is a comedy about the family and the 40s, an age in which you can reinvent yourself, thanks to a certain wisdom acquired over the years and a very special charm. The protagonist of the story is a newly divorced woman named Alice (Reese Witherspoon) who moved from New York to Los Angeles with her daughters. In the city of cinema, he will meet three young filmmakers who will somehow enter his life. In the group, there is a rather handsome one who will not fail to woo her. He interprets it Pico Alexander, who in this exclusive clip begins his work of conquest not being discouraged by the fact that he is only 27 years old.

40 are the new 20: Clip in Italian of the film – HD

Out in our cinemas on 12 October, 40 are the new 20 is a film about the courage to change, the strength of women and the love for cinema. There are also in the cast Michael Sheen And Candice Bergen and we laugh quite a bit, mostly thanks to Witherspoon and the moments of loss of his Alice, who combines all the colors when he drinks a few glasses too many.