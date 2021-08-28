Reese Witherspoon Dumet

S.He soon joined the scouts and sold cookies to earn income for charity. But she was also a girl with a dream.
When I asked the teacher what she wanted to be when she grew up, she replied very clearly that she would be the first female president of the United States. The teacher promised to vote for her, but despite the support, our friend has not yet taken control of the White House.
But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t made a name for herself!
Music
She has since become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, as an actress and producer, with box office hits on screen and on screen.
Laura Jane, as she is actually called, was born on March 22, 1976. However, the artist’s name is different. When KK recently wrote about it SonWe can say that despite his young age, he has already made a name for himself in the American music scene.
Don’t recognize the Hollywood star
Our friend was quick to share her son’s musical progress and in an Instagram post she recently encouraged her son to start a mother and son band with her. He may not have completely come out of nowhere, because our own friend has musical talent and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of one of the great stars of country music.
I also got into the history books with a series of law school movies, sprinkled with pink dog bags and accessories, and have you heard the phrase “bow and go”?And It is very much thanks to her.
We’re talking about Reese Witherspoon of course!
Unclean parchment
NSEssie Witherspoon (45) was born in New Orleans and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the prestigious Stanford University and is the mother of three children.
Ava and Deacon, who has with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe (46) and Tennessee (8), who, with her current husband, has agent Jim Toth (50). Reese had great success as blonde law student Elle Woods in 2001’s “Legally Blonde,” where she fought for law and order. However, his record is not clean.
It made headlines when police arrested Reese and Jim in 2013 on charges of drunk driving. In a leaked video after the accident, his hands are tied out of the car after blowing red, and Reese gets out and starts arguing with the police.
This is how I am after 17 years
The official asked her to get in the car, but Reese says she is “an American citizen who is allowed to park on American soil.” She is immediately arrested for preventing the police from doing their jobs, and while handcuffed she asks the policeman: “Don’t you know who I am?” The policeman replies that he doesn’t need to know.
NSEese ran away with a $ 213 fine, or 2,200 crowns, and her husband had to do community service and take alcoholism classes.
Hart race She said on several occasions that she regrets the behavior, and she explained by saying that she drank a lot, and confirms that she is ashamed.
Happy to have had children as a child
in a podkast with Jameela Jamil (35) Since 2020, he said:
– You did something very stupid. You behaved clumsily and stupidly. But you did know. It turns out that I breathe, I bleed the same way. I make stupid decisions and I make good decisions. I’m just a human.
