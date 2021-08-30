Reese Witherspoon: her daughter Ava’s boyfriend “is identical to his father, Ryan Phillippe” (PHOTO)

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has posted a photo with her boyfriend, who, according to several fans, is “identical to his father, Ryan Phillippe”.

Ava Phillippe, the daughter from Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe, published a photo on Instagram where she appears together with her boyfriend, literally driving fans crazy: according to hundreds of users, in fact, the girl’s partner, Owen Mahoney, would be identical to Reese’s ex-husband, or Ava’s father.

Many people flocked to the comments section of the post, leaving all sorts of phrases: “Hi Reese and Ryan “,” Just I look at this picture and see the spitting copy of your parents? “,” Oh my God, but your boyfriend looks like your dad! Nice couple! “,” You’re like your parents’ version 2.0, crazy! “.

Ava and Owen, a native of San Francisco, have been dating since at least 2019 and are both students of the University of California, Berkeley. In June, Reese’s daughter had already shared a photo of the two on vacation in Austin, Texas, and the mother had promptly commented on the post, writing: “these two“, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress was Ava’s age when she first met Ryan. The two, who also share another son, Deacon Phillippe, now 17, separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce two years later.