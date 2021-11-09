Reese Witherspoon, her daughter is “frustrated” by the resemblance to the actress

The resemblance of Resse Witherspoon’s daughter to her mother is really striking, but sometimes it is a bit difficult for the girl to deal with this peculiarity, which is why her mother advised her to ask for help from Zoe Kravitz who has the same problem.

TO Reese Witherspoon do not mind at all to be mistaken for her daughter Ava Philippe, which the it looks like a drop of water, but the 22-year-old doesn’t always like this. That’s why Reese advised her to let off steam with a great friend of her mother, who is also very famous: Zoe Kravitz.

40 is the new 20: Reese Witherspoon in an image from the film

When Ava, in fact, is frustrated by the great resemblance to Reese Witherspoon, the woman urges her to talk to Zoë Kravitz, her colleague in the Big Little Lies series and also the daughter of two celebrities, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. In a new interview with InStyle, Reese Witherspoon said:

“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother are very much alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I say, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.'”

Surely, Zoe Kravitz can understand well the worries and discomfort that Ava Philippe sometimes feels in this situation, especially since she too is an exact copy of her mother Lisa Bonet.

Reese Witherspoon, for her part, however, is very proud of this resemblance to her daughter, in fact she said:

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I’m so proud of her. I’m sure though it’s not easy to look so much like your mother.”