Reese Witherspoon: Her natural hair color is unveiled on Instagram

Posted on
C.What if one of Hollywood’s most famous blondes turns out to be “not blonde”? Surprise, one might say, like that which Reese Witherspoon made fans on Instagram posting a 1990 photo on Throwback Thursday, the day when photos of the past are usually posted via social media.

Reese’s surprise

“Wait, is this my real hair color?”, he wrote accompanying the shot

The 42-year-old actress, who has built an entire career on the blonde, thus reveals herself as an unsuspected brunette. A light brown, hers, to which she has recently returned, but only for fiction, on the set of The Morning Show, the Apple TV + series in which she plays a brunette presenter.

The return of the chestnut

Who knows if she will decide to go back in the wake of the hair trends of this autumn-winter, which focus on an infinite number of shades of brown, for all tastes (and suitable for any type of natural base). Meanwhile, followers have already renamed Reese “Legally brunette”, remembering one of his most famous films, Legally Blonde, in which she played the crazy Elle Woods, a California Barbie with legal ambitions, in the end brilliantly realized, in defiance of any stereotype.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

