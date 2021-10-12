In the new TV series she produces and stars, Reese Witherspoon is an independent woman with many secrets. But in everyday life he teaches his children not to have any: “Even if we all have something to hide, we only achieve true intimacy by showing ourselves completely to those who love you”

One day three years ago Reese Witherspoon he picked up a book. “Read it,” they told her. “It could make a good movie out of it.” The book is Little big lies by Liane Moriarty (Mondadori), a bestseller that tells the story of a group of mothers from a provincial town struggling with their apparently perfect facade life and the many secrets that each of them carries with them.

And even if, so called, the plot may recall the series Desperate Housewives – The secrets of Wisteria Lane, in reality the story is much more sophisticated, so much so that in the end Witherspoon not only falls in love with it, but decides to buy the rights with her friend Nicole Kidman to make a film, which will later become the TV series Big Little Lies (aired on Sky Atlantic from March 15) and defined by American critics as “the best performance of his career”.

Yep, because Reese not only bet on this story, but he hired his friend Nicole, the talented Shailene Woodley and rising star Zoë Kravitz, and kept the part of Madeline to himself, the unscrupulous mother who goes out of her way. get what he wants.

And so the Oscar-winning actress (per When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, in 2005) condenses in a mature woman all the determination and stubbornness that in her career we have seen her impersonate in characters such as the protagonists of Cruel Intentions – First rule do not fall in love, Election, Revenge of the blondes and Wild.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8be_yZ4tMLQ

Big Little Lies, however, it is above all a film that puts the actress apart from her colleague Ryan Phillippe, with whom he had two sons (Ava, Age 17, e Deacon, 13), facing the challenges of every contemporary mother. Especially today that, a 40 years and with a new love, the agent Jim Toth, married in 2011, seems to be heading towards a career in front of and behind the camera.

In the television series Big Little Lies she is close friends with Celeste, the character played by Nicole Kidman, her partner in the production.

Which of you two bought the rights to the story?

“I’ve known Nicole for a long time, and after reading the book, I insisted she do it too. At that moment he was in Australia: not only did he devour it overnight, but the next morning he called author Liane Moriarty and invited her for a coffee. Not long after we had the rights to the story and a great desire to start producing it ».

The director is Jean-Marc Vallée, with whom she also worked on Wild, the 2014 film, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Did he want to repeat the success?

“Exactly. Usually in TV series the episodes are directed by several directors and with him we agreed to make only the first two episodes. But then we never left Jean-Marc and frankly I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t been there ».

One of the interesting aspects of the series is the guilt of the protagonists: working mothers suffer from being away from their children, those who stay at home never feel appreciated. What, then, must a woman do to be at peace with herself and with the world?

“Times have changed, but certain prejudices remain: this is demonstrated by the fact that fathers who stay at home to take care of their children are still considered aliens. I believe that raising a child is a unique experience for a woman: it creates a special bond ».

She has two teenage boys. What have you learned from motherhood?

“My first lesson as a parent was, ‘Reese, this is the universe talking to you, you have to accept the fact that you can never control everything.’ Everything is unpredictable from the beginning: maybe you want a boy and a girl is born, or vice versa; you think in time it will look like you, instead it just takes your flaws, and so on. Our boys are a mystery: we do not know who they are, nor who they will be, nor what they will do with their lives ».

Loading... Advertisements

The women of Big Little Lies they seem to live in this state of perennial confusion. Plus, having secrets is one of the constants in their lives.

“We all have them, I think they are part of the human condition and our way of surviving. In each person, the charm is not only what he reveals about himself, but also what he keeps hidden. Throughout the story, for example, my character and Nicole’s are very close friends, but they don’t really reveal anything to each other. Hiding while remaining in plain sight is a bit their specialty ».

And how much space do secrets, lies and betrayals have in your life?

“I am a very open person with his friends and I tell my husband everything: most of the time even the most embarrassing situations are solved with a laugh. What I have learned is that if secrets are part of us, true intimacy can only be achieved by showing oneself completely to others. Or at least to those who love you ».

However, more than a love story, you have focused on female relationships. Because?

«Because they are the most fascinating and least explored relationships from a narrative point of view. Women can be sisters, friends, enemies, they can support each other for years and then disappear, change their minds and come back for the most diverse reasons ».

How much of your life has influenced this perception of feminine complexity?

“I’ve been every woman in this series: I’ve been the single and the divorced, the jobless mother and the married one in second marriage. It’s not the story of my life, but it’s not a world very far from mine. ”

I saw the first two episodes of Big Little Lies with an Italian mother who has two children. She was shocked at how much the American school system stressed the little ones. Find her too?

“The pursuit of success and the pressure exerted by families is certainly a problem. I am also convinced that this anxiety is not good for kids, I think we should give our kids not only grades and homework to do, but also confront them with what really changes our lives: friendship, friendship. love, the first experiences. In high school there are students who cannot have a private life because they are obsessed with the report card, which will have to guarantee them access to the right university. So we certainly don’t create happy adults. “

Do you, as a mother, find it easier to raise children when they are children or when they are teenagers?

“Nothing is ever what you expect. When they are young they are very physical, but as they grow up parenting has less to do with cuddling and more to do with emotions. And, when you find yourself a 17-year-old girl in front of you, you are certain of only two things: that you don’t know everything about her anymore and that you will never get along again ».

Do you ever ask your mother for advice?

«Of course, the sentence you hear me say most is: ‘What am I doing? Do you think I’m ruining their lives? ”».

What kind of mom is she? One of those who loads children into cars to take them to school?

«I try to talk to them as much as possible, I go to see them play sports, I help them with their homework. The thing I am most careful about is protecting their individuality: I am an artist and if there is one thing I have learned it is the importance of expressing yourself without constraints. To do this, however, I often have to restrain myself: perhaps avoiding scolding my daughter for how she got her hair dyed or insisting on having my son put a jacket on just because I’m cold ».

Speaking of growing up, he turned 40 last year. This is a particular age, do you feel different from before?

“I remember when I saw my first wrinkle, I wasn’t scared. I told myself that I had earned it: 25 years on the set are a long time, I have lived the lives of many women, and the passing of time helps me to remember them ».

And what will it do in the next 25 years?

«By now I understand that I’m not made to wait for the phone to ring, I want to get busy. A person can only change the world if he works hard, so – who can say? – maybe I’ll tell stories that will change the world ».