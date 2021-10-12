Reese Witherspoon: “I make films to stop seeing good actresses play tasteless women”

ANDbeing a woman in an all-male world bored her to death. “Sometimes I even happened to be the only one on the set” she explains, almost scandalized, Reese Witherspoon. “For years, then, all the scripts they sent me featured figures of pretty, respectable, tasteless and boring girls.”

In short, nothing to do with the heroines of the novels that the actress of The revenge of the blondes And When love burns the soul he read in the evening before falling asleep. So in 2011 she rolled up her sleeves and launched a production company – Pacific Standard – together with her friend and collaborator. Bruna Papandrea, with which he then produced Liar love – Gone Girl by David Fincher e Wild, for which she also earned an Oscar nomination for lead actress. The success was dazzling. The Wall Street Journal he dedicated an article to her entitled Reese Witherspoon’s new role: Promoter of Power, and the specialized newspapers – from Variety to Hollywood Reporter – they always mention her among the protagonists of the Hollywood scene. Not to mention the most popular magazines that never miss an opportunity to put it on the cover and follow its various movements: in the gym, at the parties of the three children, Ava and Deacon, born from the first marriage with the actor. Ryan Philippe and little Tennessee had by the second, agent Jim Toth.

Her latest work, as an actress and producer together, is Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies, the series created for the Hbo channel (in Italy it is broadcast on Sky Atlantic) and based on the novel by Australian Liane Moriarty, and is undoubtedly the product of this diligent new activity. Reese Witherspoon has put together – as a producer – a group of long-time admired actresses, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, to tell a female story in seven episodes and explore themes such as marriage, motherhood and violence. housekeeper.

In the meantime, Reese has also thrown herself into other commercial adventures: in 2015 she launched a fashion, accessories and furniture brand with the allure of her South (she was born and raised in Tennessee): her name is Draper James, named after her beloved grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, for her “a source of inexhaustible inspiration”.

She has optioned 25 films as a producer, with her Pacific Standard company. A number almost in competition with the big Hollywood production houses.

I started five years ago because I was infuriated by the lack of interest in female characters and, even more so, to see fantastic actresses forced to always and only play wives or girlfriends. It is important to talk about women with greater complexity. Hey, guys, wake up, it’s 2017!

One of the arguments of Big Little Lies it is precisely the contrast between mothers who work, and therefore with feelings of guilt, and those who stay at home, and feel undervalued.

Yes, but things are changing: today the way in which fathers look after their children and take care of the family ménage has changed.

The female characters for once, however, take the lion’s share, and the male characters have minor roles. Did you breathe a different air on the set of the series?

Different, to say the least: working with women of that professional stature is a dream, frankly. I also mirrored myself in each of the characters because I was a divorced woman, a single mother, a married mother, and I had another child in a second marriage.

She has two teenage children, one 4 years old and works tirelessly. Is everything going smoothly?

Not at all, let’s start with teenagers… Of course, I didn’t expect it: when they are little you mostly deal with practical matters, you have to feed them, let them sleep, take them to school. Then, as the years go by, the relationship becomes more challenging, you have to guide them through their first experiences, their first love, their first party, their first car, their college enrollment. Not to mention that most of the time adolescent children disagree with you, and fight you fiercely.

And then what?

I call my mom and tell her: «What am I doing? Am I ruining their life? ” (laughs).

He just turned 41. Do you ever regret the past time?

No, I like being 40, it’s gorgeous. When I saw the first version of Big Little Lies I immediately noticed the fine lines on my face and I said to myself: “I like them, I got them one by one” (laughs). I worked hard to get these wrinkles!

What makes you so determined to pursue what you care about?

If you work hard you can change many things; over the years it is easy to become complacent, to let go, to wait for the phone call that offers you a new job and to accept it, but it is not for me. I love being active, and even more, working with people who are committed in the same direction that I am going.

How will Hollywood change in your opinion in these years, under a clearly not very progressive presidency?

I don’t want to talk about politics, it’s a minefield and things are often quoted out of context. And misrepresent …

She often repeats that she is a southern girl. Can you describe the environment in which she grew up.

Southern women have a keen sense of humor, they know how to laugh at themselves, they don’t like slickers and they don’t scream when they see a cockroach. The first thing I taught my children was to ride horses, be with animals and play outdoors. And when they were younger, I didn’t allow them to watch TV. “Instead, play with stones and sticks of wood,” I said. At the time they listened to me …

