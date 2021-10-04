Reese Witherspoon in talks for Chapter 3

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

The events of the very blonde Elle Woods are not over yet! The American site The Hollywood Reporter announces that Reese Witherspoon is officially in the middle of negotiations for a third installment of Legally Blonde, known here in Italy by the title Revenge of the Blondes. Saga writers Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah and original film producer Marc Platt are also in discussions with MGM about a possible third film.

Reese Witherspoon could make Legally Blonde 3 a reality

Legally Blonde at the time of its release (2001) it became a real one pop phenomenon, grossing more than $ 141 million with the first chapter and more than $ 124 million with the second (A career blonde, of 2003). It became a real springboard for the protagonist Reese Witherspoon, today in Hollywood Olympus both as an actress and as a producer: among her greatest successes we remember theOscar for its interpretation in movie When Love Burns the Soul – Walk the Line and his great landing on television with the success of Big Little Lies (if you want news on the second season, in production in this period, click here).

Revenge of the Blondes tells the story of Elle Woods, a very blond young woman who loves pink, a frivolous and materialistic girl. But when her boyfriend leaves her to pursue her dream of a political career, Elle brings out all the determination and strength she has in herself to get accepted at the prestigious Harvard University, where she studies at the faculty of law, demonstrating to the her boyfriend of not being just a superficial girl, but a strong and intelligent woman. As for this new and third installment, no details regarding the plot or the cast have yet been revealed. Furthermore, a Broadway musical was also made from the film, with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and libretto by Heather Hach, staged in the theater in the 2007/2008 season.

