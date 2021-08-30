Reese Witherspoon in tears over that Time “domestic diva”

Reese Witherspoon

The actress of “The revenge of the blondes” was defined by the magazine in the 2015 article.

The Times article dating back to 2015 left Reese Witherspoon in tears.

At the time, the actress appeared alongside colleagues Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively in the magazine’s piece, which called her a “domestic diva.”

“I started a clothing brand, Gwyneth had her growing Goop, Blake Lively had a business, and Jessica Alba had a business, and they made caricatures of us all,” the star tells the We Are Supported By podcast. ..

“We all had dresses,” Reese continues. “Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. It was all so offensive and I burst into tears. ‘

“I’m not even talking about 10 years ago,” he continues. “I’m talking about 2015, when we decided to be entrepreneurs, to take risks, to invest our money, our time, our reputation, and to try to do something that George Clooney had done, that Robert De Niro had done … and they made fun of us. That message said to the young girls: “If you are successful in one field you cannot be successful in another.”