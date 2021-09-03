Reese Witherspoon invests in Ethereum- The Cryptonomist

There cryptocurrency craze it is infecting everyone. From Hollywood the last to announce that it has invested in Ethereum is actress Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon: I bought my first ETH

The actress has formalized her investment with a tweet:

Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 2, 2021

From this post it is easy to imagine that the actress bought an entire Ethereum spending just under $ 4,000. So much so at the moment ETH, according to Coinmarketcap.

His choice is more than justified. In this 2021 Ethereum is making itself the protagonist of one real rise in price. Its performance is even higher than that of Bitcoin, and indeed according to many, sooner or later the flippening, that is, the overtaking of Ethereum against Bitcoin as the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

At the moment though the Ethereum market cap is 464 million dollars, half that of BTC.

However, it is likely that with the changes made to the protocol thanks to the implementation of Proof of Stake, Ethereum can still grow in use and value.

Cinema, VIPs and cryptocurrencies

Reese Witherspoon is certainly not the first actress to have invested in cryptocurrencies. Hollywood is full of various actors, actresses and celebrities who have made investments in Bitcoin and beyond.

The Game of Thrones star has recently made headlines Maisie William who asked his Twitter followers if to go long on Bitcoin, hinting at the desire to invest in BTC.

The actress is now in the cryptocurrency sector Lindsay Lohan that several times promoted on its Bitcoin channels, Ethereum and Tron.

Among the music stars, Gene Simmons, Kiss frontman, admitted to own several cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC and BNB.

Often these celebrities also end up acting as testimonials. For example, the football player Tom Brady and his partner, model Gisele Bündchen have become testimonials of the crypto exchange FTX.

There are also cases of sponsorship that have gone wrong. Eg Steven Seagal, got into trouble for having supported Biitcoin (B2G).

Finally, there are also involuntary scam testimonials. The actor Toni Servillo, star of the Oscar-winning film with The great beauty, was used for promote Bitcoin Code. It is a software that boasts dizzying earnings in cryptocurrencies, a pity that Toni Servillo has never released any interview in which he says he has enriched himself with this platform. Like him, many other celebrities have unwittingly lent their faces by advertising similar platforms.

Sports and cryptocurrencies

In reality sport seems to be the breeding ground for cryptocurrencies. The United States is leading the way towards paying sportsmen in Bitcoin and crypto.

The precursor in this case is the NFL player Russell Okung, which has already received half of his since last year salary in BTC.

In Europe, the case of Lionel Messi. The “flea”, in his passage from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain, received a welcome bonus in $ PSG, the team’s fan token.

And then there is the Inter player Marcelo Brozovic that has sponsored the crypto exchange Binance, aeven with the referral link in his Instagram bio.

Towards mass adoption

In short, cryptocurrencies are coming out of the niche. Thanks also to exceptional testimonials and supporters from cinema, sport and entertainment, knowledge of crypto is spreading more and more.