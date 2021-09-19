Reese Witherspoon is identical to her daughter

Reese Witherspoon she drives fans crazy by posting a shot on Instagram that portrays her with her daughter.

As reported by the Mirror, the actress spent a weekend in the snow skiing, in the company of Ava Elizabeth Philippe, which the artist had in 1999 from his marriage with his colleague Ryan Philippe. What amazed the followers is Ava’s incredible resemblance to her mother, in the days of cult films like “American Psycho”, “Revenge of the Blondes” or “Cruel Intentions”. Some wrote in the comments that they swore they saw double, while others mistook the young woman for the actress’s twin.

Witherspoon was married to Ryan Philippe from 1999 to 2007. During the marriage, in addition to Ava, another son was born, Deacon, in 2003. After an affair with colleague Jake Gyllenhaal, Witherspoon married another actor, Jim Toth, in 2011. A son, Tennessee James, was born from their relationship in 2012.

Recently, Withespoon admitted to keeping all the wardrobes of his characters played in various movies and TV series, including 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes. Each garment and each pair of shoes, however, was only worn 15 years after the distribution of the films, according to a clause that had been established in his contracts. Now the woman shares everything with her daughter, who – as is evident from the photo on Instagram – is the same size as her.

The actress won an Oscar in 2006 for the biopic “When Love Burns the Soul – Walk the Line,” in which she played the wife of singer-songwriter Johnny Cash. She has also starred in many dozens of films, including comedies and dramas, and was also a recurring character in the series “Friends”, in which she played Rachel’s younger sister, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Currently, Witherspoon has returned to star alongside her colleague and friend Aniston in “The Morning Show,” a television series distributed by Apple TV +. She is also very popular for a recent miniseries, “Big Little Lies”, in which she stars alongside other very famous actresses such as Nicole Kidman and the two daughters of art Laura Dern – daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd – and Zoe Kravitz – daughter by Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

