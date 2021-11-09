Reese Witherspoon is “unrecognizable” on the cover of a magazine, but the actress …

Fashion magazine InStyle was targeted after claiming that Reese Witherspoon’s cover photo was “significantly changed.” The 45-year-old star barely looks like herself, according to the magazine’s readers. Meanwhile, the editor-in-chief has responded to the criticism.

The photo, taken by Australian photographer Emma Summerton, shows Witherspoon in a dark black dress Smokey eyes. But it’s not its design that stands out, but its looks. “Unrecognizable.” Or also: “terribly retouched”. Here’s what InStyle readers are tweeting about the actress and the film’s producer.

It must be said: in the photo on the cover of the magazine, Witherspoon’s face in particular looks a little different than what we’re used to. Round, even smaller.

(Read more below the photo)

Dozens of readers were quick to criticize post-production on social media channels like Instagram and Twitter. A reader asks, “Have you consented to this?” Another: “It hurts to look at her. She is as beautiful as in real life, leave her face alone. I thought it was his daughter ”.

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief Laura Brown has responded to the criticism. She wrote: “You rarely see Reese like this, with a sexy style and heavy makeup, and that was the point.”

Even the actress herself seems satisfied with the final result. He shared the photo on Instagram with the message: “Thanks for putting me on the cover.” Witherspoon added that she was flattered that someone compared her to her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. “I feel so young. I am proud of her. I’m sure it’s not easy to be exactly like your mother, ”she said of her daughter in an interview on the cover of the magazine, which goes on sale November 19.