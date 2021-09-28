Reese Witherspoon: It’s official! The third ‘Revenge of the blondes’ arrives

The news is fresh fresh. Via social, Reese Witherspoon confirmed: will be for the third time Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde 3. The film will be released on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day …

Blonde is always blonde. Pink will always be pink. His life will always be in pink. Unfortunately, there will be no purse dog: Bruiser, a very disciplined companion in the first two films, passed away a few months ago.

Get ready: Elle Woods, aka Reese Witherspoon returns in the saga of Legally Blonde. With us, The revenge of the blondes… A few days ago the news that was in talks, as they say in Hollywood, to sign for the third film. Now his confirmation: Legally Blonde 3: It’s true.



A must. A cult. We were it. Even us who weren’t blondes. When the first film arrived (March 2002) the story of Barbie with chihuahua going from manicures to Harvard law school classrooms without changing an inch of his aplomb mesmerized us. Now even the most prestigious university in America has raised the news.

The comedy was perfect. And even more so was she, the blonde from the South Reese Witherspoon. One capable of showing all her acting talent in Election (look for him!) and to convince Ryan Phillippe to marry her just because she wanted him (his words, after meeting on the set of Cruel Intentions).

Then came the sequel, A career blonde. It was 2003 and, especially in the States, the success was the same. In all, in the world, the two films have grossed 265 million dollars. A record for a comedy, without action and comic heroes.



Now we know that nothing was accidental. That blonde RW was really in her career and that he could really aspire to the role of leader of the revenge of all the blondes on the planet. Even non-blondes.

In these years won the Oscar, has become one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, is behind (and in front of) Big Little Lies and a thousand other activities. She left Ryan Phillippe and started a family with her second husband. He has three children, including the eldest Ava is her mini-me. Not to mention theengagement with #MeToo and Time’s Up, after the outbreak of the sexual harassment scandal.

“Hold on tight, cross your fingers, say a little prayer to Reese Whiterspoon: give us the return of Elle Woods!”, We wrote.

Thanks Reese, for listening to our prayers …

