Reese Witherspoon keeps in touch with the cast of “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon revealed that she still keeps in touch with her “Big Little Lies” co-stars, Entertainment Weekly (EW) noted. The actress, who played Madeline Mackenzie in the hit HBO limited series, also revealed that they all dream of reprising her character.

“Certainly, there is a deep desire in all of us to connect and create those characters again,” the actress and producer told The Hollywood Reporter. “I talk to Nicole Kidman about this all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoe Kravitz. And Shailene Woodley,” EW said.

About a potential new installment

According to EW, when it comes to developing a potential third season of the series, Reese Witherspoon explained that while the cast wants to move on, the main goal of the project is to respect the vision of director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died. in 2021.

“The death of Jean-Marc Vallée was very hard for us,” she said. «He was our collaborator, our friend, our brother. Much of that series was born out of his imagination and his creativity, so it’s hard to imagine a future without him,” said the star of films like “Legally Blonde” and series like “The Morning Show«.

Do not stop

In relation to her closeness to the rest of the actresses in the fiction, based on the homonymous novel by Liane Moriarty, Reese commented: «Someone asked me the other day: ‘Which co-stars do you talk to the most?’ And the answer is absolutely with the ‘Big Little Lies’ cast,” Witherspoon said. “We’re always talking and texting,” she noted.

“Big Little Lies” is a black comedy that tells the story of three mothers of first graders whose seemingly perfect lives are derailed to the point of murder when a single mother moves into their quaint California beach town.

The production, in addition to achieving success among the public, received acclaim from specialized critics, as certified by the eight Emmy Awards it received.