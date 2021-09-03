Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano: the stars who condemn the law against abortion in Texas

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano, Pink, Dua Lipa and many other stars join in protest against the Supreme Court ruling that does not overturn the anti-abortion law in Texas.

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington And Alyssa Milano are some of the more than 100 stars who have expressed their outrage condemning the ruling on Law against abortion issued in Texas.

Scandal: Kerry Washington in a photo from the latest episode of the series

After the US Supreme Court on Wednesday night denied a request to block Texas’s new law banning abortion at six weeks and, according to opponents, effectively eliminates access to abortion across the state, some big names in entertainment have condemned the legislation.

A group of actors, musicians, artists and companies condemned the sentence on social media. Among these the actresses Reese Witherspoon, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, the singers Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, Pink and the company of JJ Abrams Bad Robot. Many shared an image with text: “I stand in solidarity with Texans and people around the world who seek reproductive freedom”. The full list of celebrities denouncing the Texas law sees most of the signatories being women.

Kerry Washington also shared a link to a Planned Parenthood petition which, among other things, claims that “health care, including safe and legal abortion, is a human right”. The petition warns that “The Supreme Court is months away from hearing a case challenging the protections of Roe v. Wade”.