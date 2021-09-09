reese witherspoon on how the media classifies women

Let’s start with a practical example, perhaps the most immediate: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Just take a look at the headlines of the British tabloids to understand that something is wrong: “Kate gently strokes her baby bump” on one side and “Meghan can’t take her hand off her baby bump: be it pride, vanity or a new age technique? ” on the other. Again: “Prince William gave Kate an avocado for morning sickness”, on the other hand “The avocados so loved by Markle could be linked to human rights violations”. Do you notice a certain recurring trend? On the one hand the “good princess”, on the other the “evil witch”. Better yet, if there is a good reason to pit them against each other. The media have enormous power over the construction of the narratives of public figures and celebrities and, especially when it comes to women, the results can be downright toxic. “What if the media decided to describe me differently?” Reese Witherspoon asks herself when interviewed by TIME, “Now I would be in a completely different position.” Yeah and that’s not good.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Not good because, as the actress points out, this narration often has nothing to do with the reality of the facts, but is completely independent of the person involved and only useful for making the news more tantalizing by focusing on some details instead. of others to build a sort of parallel storyline (such as that of Markle’s careerist, manipulative and unscrupulous, so to speak). Witherspoon says he reflected – also thanks to watching the documentary by New York Times, Framing Britney Spears – about how actresses end up pigeonholed into rigid roles. She, for example, has always been described as “a good girl”,“And it’s not my decisions or career choices that I’ve made, but it’s completely arbitrary. And it’s a bit of a me ** a”, he added.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to Witherspoon, this logic leads to the division of women who have some visibility between “good girl” and “bad girl”. On the one hand, those like her or Jennifer Garner, always put in a good light as model girls, on the other, women like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton on whom the press rages underlining how “excessive”, “crazy” or ” unmanageable “. Just to give another example, we have recently returned to talk about a 2013 interview where David Letterman publicly puts Lindsay Lohan in difficulty by asking her very insistent and inappropriate questions about her addiction, rehabilitation and mental health. A really mean attitude.

Loading... Advertisements

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “When the wife is on vacation” BettmannGetty Images

It always seems that women in order to be told must be “simplified”, reduced to specks and closed in pre-established roles. The provocative one, the chaste one, the wife, the lover, the busy one, the intelligent one, the sexy one. This is not a new fact: even Marilyn Monroe all her life had to deal with the etiquette of dumb blonde and mindless sex bomb that left no room for much else. All of this is limiting, has serious consequences for mental health and, as Witherspoon points out, ends up profoundly affecting a career as well. The star of Big Little Lies she said that she too made scenes against the paparazzi in front of the cameras (she was also arrested for insulting a public official), but that she was never “punished” in the same way as her other colleagues. The point is that every person, every life, every career can be shaped in a tendentious way: it is good to be aware of this and – as “spectators” – remember to take into account the complexity of each one before choosing what to believe.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io