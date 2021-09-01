Reese Witherspoon on why now is the time to sell Hello Sunshine

For Reese Witherspoon, Selling her media company Hello Sunshine was just the next step in bringing more female-driven film and television projects to the masses.

The actress, who founded the company in 2016, told CNBC Julia Borstein In “Tic Cheek” Tuesday that this cash flow will help the fledgling entertainment group grow exponentially.

“We’re just doubling down on our mission,” Witherspoon said. “Now we will have the ability to tell more stories, hire more directors and promote and promote more authors.”

Hello Sunshine has received a number of shows, including an Apple show. The majority stake is bought by a firm that includes the Blackstone E group headed by former Disney manager Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. A person familiar with the deal said it was valued at around $ 900 million.

“When we started the company four and a half years ago, we started with a very specific intent on how to build,” said Sarah Harden, CEO. “… We took a step back and said to ourselves ‘How do we prepare for the next five to ten years of growth?’ “

Witherspoon and Harden will continue to oversee Hello Sunshine’s day-to-day operations and will join the company’s yet-to-be-appointed board of directors.

Hello Sunshine began creating content focused on female voices and has already produced shows such as HBO’s “Big Little Lies” blank “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Morning Show” from Apple.

With so many streaming options on the market, there is pent up demand for content. With Blackstone’s support, Hello Sunshine will be able to produce more shows and movies, making it attractive to these platforms. Not to mention it has a track record of Emmy nominations.

Witherspoon said the company has been able to reach what its audience wants through social media. The actress is actively involved in this community, particularly those who are part of Reese’s Book Club. Witherspoon, an avid reader, has chosen several books for the TV series.

“Seven years ago we didn’t have that kind of opportunity,” he said. “I was making movies out of thin air. I didn’t really know who was watching him, what their feelings were. Now, I have this amazing one-on-one relationship with people from all over social media. … We can really know and extract exactly what the public wants to see ”.

In addition to the written studio, Hello Sunshine also produces unwritten shows and started a children’s animation division 18 months ago.

“I’m really excited to expand our mission in animation so that we can reach more young women with the idea that women can be the protagonists of their own story and do it authentically with real creators,” Witherspoon said.