Reese Witherspoon: Prince Charming? We don’t need it anymore

The surname is the mother’s maiden name. Not only. At 8, Reese Witherspoon had already decided she would become the first female president of the United States. Which then is what could happen to his set partner in In the folds of time (in cinemas): Oprah Winfrey. Who for now continues to deny that he wants to run to the White House in 2020. But …

All this to say that Reeese Witherspoon is a super badass. “I am a woman who likes to think about women”he once said. Reese Whiterspoon, just turned 42, is one social mom with almost 13 million followers on Instragram and three children, two had by the first husband Ryan Phillippe and the youngest born from the second marriage with the former actor and now very powerful agent Jim Toth. In addition to this – which is already a lot – there is theOscar won Best Actress in 2006 for Walk the Line – When love burns the soul.

That she was a special blonde (“A Southern blonde …”) we had guessed from The revenge of the blondes: other than pink Barbie, rather think of a movement to claim the role of women in a purely male society. And not today, in the era of #MeToo: in 2001.

Reese Witherspon to date she is also the owner of a film production company, Type A, which derives from the nickname that her family had given her as a child: “For everyone I was ‘Miss Ten and Praise’, the one who only took A at school”. Now, after the triumph of Big Little Lies on tv, go back to the cinema with In the folds of time directed by the black director / activist Ava DuVernay. Alone apparently a fantasy for kids…

In sci-fi and action movies, it is difficult for women to be the protagonists, as is the case here. How important is it, in Hollywood and beyond?

Very, very much. It’s amazing to see a girl at the center of a great action movie like In the folds of time, and it is also appreciable that a Hollywood major like the Disney has decided to entrust the direction to a woman. To someone like Ava DuVernay: African American, activist for the rights of all minorities. When they didn’t nominate her for an Oscar for Selma, everyone spoke of a profound injustice …

In the film, around the young Meg played by Storm Reid, there is me, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling: basically, a post-modern version of Aurora’s three godmother fairies Sleeping Beauty.

We are gods guiding spirits very different from each other. I am Mrs. What is it: I am the most straightforward, one who always says what she thinks, even if it can be a bit grumpy. Women are the protagonists, but there is a general representation that does not really exclude anyone.

Men and women on the same floor: it doesn’t happen frequently, not even in reality.

Here instead males also play a central role. It is the story of Meg, a girl who lives in Los Angeles and who has to deal with the disappearance of her father. Everyone at school treats her like an outcast because she doesn’t believe that her father is dead or that he has decided to leave the family.

The younger brother will prove to be central in the story: it is he who introduces the three ladies to Meg, who thus discovers that her father is stuck in another time dimension. With her brother and classmate she has a crush on, they set out on a rescue mission.

Without their help Meg would not make it. In the folds of time shows how there is a need for cooperation to overcome difficulties, and not of supremacy. Neither one way nor the other.

It is not just a question of gender. Generations also mix in the film …

Ava’s work as a director has been incredible. She made sure he was in the technical crew represented every ethnic minority and every disability, and it was awesome to work with so many people, they gave me a lot of energy.

I swear this movie made me change my mind at work. Now I know that what matters is the way you work. As for the generations in comparison, Storm Reid it was exceptional: she is not even 15 years old, at 10 he was on the set of 12 years a slave with Brad Pitt and this is the his first film as a protagonist. Such a great film, then, a true Disney blockbuster …

She can really be a super example for his peers, and not just for them. I truly believe that we need young women with strong personalities, to guide boys in new directions, overcoming the mistakes that we adults have made.

As a mother of three, what do you think is the most important thing we need to teach the younger generations?

There is a lot of negativity in the world. Our film says that we shouldn’t get caught up in this general mood. And I subscribe to it. Today women, both young and adult, have too many problems about themselves and they worry too much about everything in general.

We must learn not to stop at the difficulties we inevitably encounter: rather, we improve our strengths. As Oprah says in the movie, you have to find your frequency, and you have to believe more in yourself.

One thing that has always struck me is that theambition is perceived as a negative trait in women. But what’s wrong with being ambitious? As a child I wanted to be the first female president of the United States and ever since then the ambition, to do the best I can do well, has always motivated me in my work. And not only in the professional field: it is one inner drive that leads us to improve ourselves. Ambition is not a demon to fight.

His characters are always strong and very multifaceted, they never have “simple” personalities but complex and structured. What do you look for in them?

In the folds of time And Big Little Lies they are two very different productions, but with one point in common: they are projects that have women at the center of everything, and at the same time they are universal, they are not aimed at a female audience only. In the Disney film I am a mentor, while in the TV series I am a strong woman, but with her frailties and insecurities, especially in the relationship with the two daughters and with the new partner of the ex-husband.

They are two very different women, but they have unusual character nuances compared to the usual TV and cinema characters. This intrigued me …

When I choose a role I do it because I want to tell a non-stereotyped aspect. Women have always been portrayed as frail, with the constant need for a prince charming to save them. I want to show that this is not the case, on the contrary: we don’t need a prince, we can save ourselves.

For this reason he decided to produce for TV Little Fires Everywhere, in which we will see her acting with Kerry Washington?

Celeste Ng’s novel has bewitched me. Since reading it I have fallen in love with that story and its characters: it really knocks out the image of the perfect American suburb. There is a clash, all female, between two mentalities, the rigid and classic one against the bohemian one. It’s a series for Hulu, the television streaming service – I can’t wait to start working on it.

From Instastories to work and private life sharing, she is truly a social guru. Was it difficult to get Natalie Portman to join Instagram? Only she could do it …

Natalie did it for a very good reason… Because she didn’t do it before, you should ask her… As for me, I like sharing my work with fans and friends. It wouldn’t have been fun to go clean my star on the Walk of Fame, as I did a few weeks ago, if I hadn’t shared that awkward moment with the rest of the world. Do not you think?

