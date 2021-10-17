Reese Witherspoon produces the film based on the book

News

Fox 2000 acquired the rights for the film adaptation of the book written by Heath Lee, League of Wives, which tells the story of a group of women trying to bring their husbands home, forced into the war in Vietnam. The film will be produced by the Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, with its Hello Sunshine.

Lee’s book tells the story of a group of women, military wives who would never call themselves feminists, who join forces to save their husbands. When the latter are captured and imprisoned in Vietnam, women even turn into activists and spies in order to be able to bring their men home.
In 1973 the group managed to bring home 115 men.
“At Hello Sunshine we strive to showcase brave and brilliant female characters. The women of League of Wives are all that and more. From the minute I heard this story I knew it was perfect for us. collaborate with the Fox 2000 team to bring this special book to life on screen and allow viewers to get a meaningful glimpse into this momentous moment in American history. “ has explained Reese Witherspoon.
The book of Heath Lee, League of Wives, will be published in April 2019. Marisa Paiva And Molly Saffron they will oversee the film project for Fox 2000.
Witherspoon recently appeared in the Wrinkles of Time and in 2017 starred in the series Big Little Lies.

