Reese Witherspoon recreates the scene of her favorite friends with Jennifer Aniston

Call it the one where the Green sisters meet. Before they co-starred in the morning showReese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston played sisters Jill and Rachel Green in Friends. Revisiting the roles, the duo recreated one of their favorite scenes from a Season 6 episode of the beloved sitcom for Access to Hollywood in 2019. After the clip recently resurfaced, Witherspoon took the opportunity to share it with her 28.2 million Instagram followers on August 25.

To set the scene, Witherspoon guest-starred as Jill twice in 2000, and in her second appearance, she had a brief fling with Rachel’s then-ex-boyfriend, David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. (Were they “on a break”?) When Access to Hollywood host Scott Evans showed the pair a photo of the scene partners on the iconic Central Perk couch, Witherspoon was transported back to that day. “Oh that’s sweet,” she said as she looked at the picture, before Aniston chimed in to ask, “Is this where you say the line you love so much?”

Though Aniston needed help remembering her line, which she rattled off as “You can’t have Ross,” Witherspoon didn’t miss a beat, even two decades later. “Can’t have it? Can not to have?!” she said, stepping back into Jill’s shoes. “The only thing I can’t have is dairy.” (What People noted, Rachel’s actual line in the episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry” was, “It’s not about me being jealous of you, it’s about you being a brat and wanting what you can’t have.” )

If it wasn’t clear from her impressive memoir, Witherspoon captioned her Instagram post, “This line gets me every time,” adding cheese emojis and tears of joy.

Witherspoon previously recalled meeting Aniston at the Friends set in a 2019 harper’s bazaar interview with Natalie Portman, sharing that the actor was “so sweet” to her. “I was so nervous and she was like, ‘Oh my God, don’t worry about it!'” recalled Witherspoon, who, at the time, had just welcomed her daughter Ava Phillippe, now 22. “I was amazed at her ability to perform in front of a live audience without nerves. They would switch all the lines and she was so personable, bubbly and effortlessly sunny. … We have been friends ever since.”

In fact, filming in front of a live audience is ultimately the reason why the second Friends The episode was also the last, as she explained to Aniston and Associated Press in 2019. “Did you know [Friends] he asked me back and I said, ‘I can’t do it’? I have… I was too scared,” she said, much to Aniston’s dismay. “They asked me to come back and I was like, ‘I’m too nervous.'”

Still, the women later reunited for Apple TV+. the morning show, which recently started production on Season 3. Just like the first time they worked together, their characters also sometimes go head-to-head. For Aniston, though, their close bond off-screen makes the fights even more fun.

“It’s always fun to fight Reese because she’s such a sweet ray of sunshine that, you know, she’s not someone you want to yell at,” he joked. Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2021. “And I usually end up bursting out laughing at some point. It’s too hard to be so mad at each other. But we do.