Reese Witherspoon says no to Friends. Once again.

Friends: Why won’t Reese Witherspoon be there?

During an interview to promote his new TV series The Morning Show, just launched by the Apple + streaming platform, the actress recalled the episode of the famous sitcom, where she played Jill, the younger sister of the character of Rachel Green. That is his current screen colleague, Jennifer Aniston.

All the fault of the fear of acting in front of the public. Most American sitcoms like Friends, in fact, they are recorded with a more or less numerous audience present in the studio. Which provides much of the famous laughs and comments that are heard in the background. “I never did it again»Confessed the Oscar winner for When love burns the soul – Walk the Line. Revealing an unprecedented detail, even to Aniston. “Do you know that the producers asked me to come back? But I said “No, I can’t do it anymore!”. I was so scared! And I couldn’t do it again today. She (referring to Jennifer, ed) is so good in front of the audience. For real“.

Why is Reese Witherspoon afraid?

And Jennifer Aniston, sitting next to her during the interview withAssociated Press he immediately replied: “Look, you are too. You just forget it because it paralyzes your fear“.

So we won’t see Reese reprise her role as Jill in the much anticipated reunion of friends of Friends, which they are trying to put together at Hbo Max. For now there is only the yes of the six protagonists. And of the entire production team who created one of the most famous television shows of all time. Because even if officially Friends closed its doors in 2004, it is still one of the most viewed TV series in the world. Both on the generalist networks and on the streaming platforms that have paid millions and millions to grab the right to broadcast the 236 episodes.

Where so many famous people have passed. For short appearances, like that of Reese Witherspoon, or for longer periods, like Tom Selleck or Paul Rudd. Look here how many! Do you remember them all?

