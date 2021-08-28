News

Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine for $ 900 million

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Resounding deal for Reese Witherspoon. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the American actress, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2006 for her performance in When love burns the soul – Walk the Line, sold his Hello Sunshine production company to the Blackstone private equity fund, for approximately $ 900 million. The fund will pay 500 of these 900 million in cash to take over the shares of other investors, such as AT&T and Emerson Collective. Since its founding, Hello Sunshine has produced some of the biggest serial hits of recent years, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show And Little Fires Everywhere.

Reese Witherspoon: the future of her production company

In a statement reported by Variety, Reese Witherspoon commented on the deal:

Today is an extraordinary day for Hello Sunshine. I started this company to change the way all women are seen in the media. In recent years, we’ve seen our mission thrive across books, TV, movies, and social media platforms. Today, we are taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will allow us to tell even more fun, impactful and enlightening stories about women’s lives globally.

Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine, will join the board of directors of the new company and will continue to oversee day-to-day operations. They will also remain shareholders with significant stakes. Blackstone’s as-yet-unnamed media venture will be run by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who commented on the news as follows:

We are thrilled to partner with Reese, Sarah and the entire Hello Sunshine team. Hello Sunshine fits perfectly with our vision of a next-generation entertainment, technology and commerce company. We seek to provide creatives with the innovation, capital and scalability to inspire, entertain and delight the global audience with engaging content, experiences and products. Our platform will foster a unique, creative-friendly culture that will give top talent the resources they need to create and capitalize on their best work. We look forward to supporting Reese, Sarah and their world-class team as they continue to produce and identify dynamic and engaging content for years to come.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

797
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
790
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
780
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
621
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
608
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
590
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
545
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
518
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
412
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
391
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top