Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine media business for $ 900 million

Reese Witherspoon is “thrilled” to have closed a deal to sell her Hello Sunshine media business.

The Oscar-winning actress founded the company in 2016 with the goal of making female content, and over the years, the team has continued to oversee the production of popular TV shows such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires. Everywhere, as well as growing Reese’s Book Club.

In Monday’s announcement, Reese confirmed that he has struck a deal with entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who are forming a new media company with the backing of Blackstone’s investors. Details of the deal were not disclosed, but editors of the Wall Street Journal reported that it was worth around $ 900 million.

“I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunities for directors, writers and creators of all backgrounds and backgrounds to tell their stories in their own way, and to reach more audiences who will see their stories matter, ”Reese said in a statement. declaration. “This is a unique time in our world where the intersection of art, commerce and media makes it possible for these creators to tell their stories and Hello Sunshine is here to put a spotlight on their amazing creations. I am deeply proud of the team that brought us to this incredible moment, and am thrilled to be working with Blackstone, Kevin and Tom to grow a next-generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time. “

Reese and Hello Sunshine’s current senior management team, led by CEO Sarah Harden, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company and will remain significant stakes in the business. They will also join the board of the new media company.