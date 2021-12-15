News

Reese Witherspoon shows herself makeup-free alongside her dog (and she’s adorable!)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Actress Reese Witherspoon posted a cute photo with her dog.

© Instagram @reesewitherspoon

Of

Grace Fontana

Posted on 12/15/21, 19:59

It is not the first time that Reese Witherspoon post selfies without makeup. Only this time, the actress posted the photo along with the black Labrador Major, joined the Witherspoon family in January 2021.

And the photo, titled by the 45-year-old actress cuddle puddle, which in Italian could translate as “rain of cuddles”, really liked the fans!

Success on Instagram

Many user comments; the photo in just one week received many hearts and comments. One user commented: “Just as gorgeous as your beautiful puppy.”

Between likes and comments also Jennifer Anistor and colleague Drew Barrymore who wrote to her, “Stop @reesewitherspoon with all this pampering!”

A love for dogs!

But Major is not the only four-legged to be the protagonist of the instagram account of the beautiful actress.

A few days later, in fact, Reese published a beautiful one canine greeting card with a wonderful Christmas photo together with two other of his dogs.

No doubt about it, Reese is a true dog lover!

