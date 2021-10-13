Reese Witherspoon, Spooky House

Hollywood’s most popular couple move house. Beyoncé and Jay Z in fact, they rented a mega villa in Holmby Hills, a chic neighborhood of Los Angeles, as their previous home was put up for sale.



Caitlyn Jenner comes out again. This time he revealed exclusively to the interior design magazine TO to have completely renovated the bedroom and living room of his Malibu villa. Your favorite pieces? A white sofa large enough to accommodate the whole Jenner-Kardashian family and chairs lined with Tibetan lambswool.

President Barack Obama sells house, or almost. The villa where he usually spend his summer holidays with his family is in fact on the market for 22.5 million dollars. The house is located in one of the most exclusive locations in the United States: on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Seven hundred square feet of property with seven bedrooms and heated infinity pool.

The latest real estate reports of celebrities feature the Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo who bought a superloft in Trump Tower in the heart of New York. For the “modest sum” of 16 million dollars. Instead, the director Steven Spielberg, after renting his Malibu mansion for $ 150,000 a month, he finally managed to find a buyer. Hard times for Robert De Niro which had to lower the price of its penthouse in Manhattan by as much as $ 10 million, which was on sale since last April. And for sale is also the house that Johnny Depp shared with Vanessa Paradis.

Tom Cruise put his Hollywood mansion on the market for around $ 13 million. A residence with a breathtaking view that also boasts a annex for guests composed of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Look at the gallery on the right)

But let’s go to the house of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in Bel Air, where they have a love nest complete with a vineyard. Then we move on to the villa of Sandra Bullock in Beverly Hills, where despite the security systems a stalker had managed to sneak in, the latest purchase of the Beckham in London, to that of Katie Holmes in Calabasas, California and in Miranda Kerr in Malibu, a sort of “pied à terre” on the west coast.



Then there are the supermodel’s love nest Gisele Bündchen and the football player Tom Brady in Los Angeles, but also the one in Primrose Hill, London, where Kate Moss she lives with her husband Jamie Hince but there seems to be an air of divorce. Then there is the villa – which has nothing to do with Neverland – where the children of Michael Jackson, Prince and Paris.

But there are also notorious houses, such as that of Justin Bieber in Calabasas, home to “reckless” parties and police raids. According to the TMZ website, perhaps, the pop star’s neighbors will finally be able to sleep peacefully, because the pop star would have sold the mega-villa. TO Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s sister. Or the New York apartment where he was found dead from an overdose of drugs and medications Philip Seymour Hoffman. The Oscar winner paid a monthly rent of $ 9,995 which today, despite the tragic end of his former tenant (or perhaps because of it), has been increased. The request, in fact, is $ 10,500 per month, as reported Immobiliare.it.

Among the celebrities there are those who prefer to stay in rent, like Tori Spelling who spends $ 10,000 a month to live in Thousand Oaks, and who doesn’t hesitate to pay $ 40 million for their dream home, like Ellen DeGeneres who moved to Holmby Hills, a particularly exclusive area of ​​Beverly Hills with her partner Portia De Rossi.

Then there are those who point to an island, like Heidi Klum…