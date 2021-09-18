Reese Witherspoon stars in two romantic comedies for Netflix

Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus are the two comedies that Reese Witherspoon will shoot for the streaming giant.

While the cinemas are still closed and the sets are currently at a standstill or are preparing to restart (no one knows how), Netflix continues to make deals to produce films and to cast talented actors. Now it’s up to Reese Witherspoon, which after the excellent tests, even dramatic ones, offered in the series Big Little Lies, back to the first love, or the romantic comedy.

The actress was cast by Netflix for well two comedies, entitled Your Place or Mine And The Cactus, which will also produce on its Hello Sunshine, along with Agggregate Films of Jason Bateman And Michael Costigan. Your Place or Mine it centers on a woman and a friend, who live apart from each other and who change their respective lives when she decides to fulfill a dream she has always had and he offers to take care of her teenage son in the meantime. The original script is by Aline Brosh McKenna, which will do his directorial debut with this movie.

Loading... Advertisements

The Cactus instead it is taken from the 2019 bestseller of the same name by Sarah Haywood. The story centers on a woman whose unexpected pregnancy, at the age of 45, makes her reconsider the structured life she has lived until then. He then embarks on an unconventional journey to discover love and family, learning to welcome the surprises of life.

This is the statement of Reese Witherspoon regarding the two projects: “We have been looking forward to finding the right films to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire Netflix team and we couldn’t be happier to work with them on these two romantic comedies. Both. the story of Sarah Haywood and that of Aline Brosh McKenna combine everything we love in traditional romantic comedies with strong, intelligent and determined protagonists “.