Reese Witherspoon still owns Elle Woods’ wardrobe

There is a common belief that blondes are considered frivolous. In 2002, however, it came that way Elle Woods to dismantle the theory. You can be beautiful, well dressed, with your hair always folded (and, why not, also light) and also intelligent. Yes, all together. To give her face, voice and attitude was one of the blondes (of hair) in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon, which not only elevated the protagonist of The revenge of the blondes to one of the most loved and imitated icons of all time, but which has also managed to silence precisely those prejudices that an attractive and “fashionable” woman must necessarily be brainless.

Is exactly Reese Whiterspoon, who will return to theaters next Valentine’s Day, once again playing the role of Harvard’s most talented lawyer in the third chapter of Legally Blonde, gave us a display of wisdom. This time fashionistically speaking. The actress, guest al The Graham Norton Show, in fact, declared that he still owns all (absolutely all) the clothes and accessories of the second film, A career blonde: over fifty shades of pink and well look 77 pairs of Jimy Choo.

“I kept the entire wardrobe. I wrote it in my contract, ”Witherspoon told Norton. “I never wore them, until the 15th anniversary of the film, when I decided to try them all. Some still suit me, some not. I showed them to my daughter and it was fantastic ».

A choice, to go back to wearing precisely those clothes, which could be very useful now, on the set, to bring back a bit of confusion and a breath of lightness among the austere courtrooms in the unmistakable Elle Woods style, which made us fall in love years ago.

We’ve rounded up the most iconic “work” outfits Reese wore in A career blonde, including the precious jewel sandals and the look inspired by the American flag to celebrate the 4th of July. All to browse in the gallery, waiting to see what other fabulous total pink dresses Elle will have in store for us in 2020.

