Reese Witherspoon: storyteller for Elizabeth Arden

Posted on
Reese Witherspoon for Elizabeth Arden - BTS for Wire

It will not be a simple testimonial or beauty ambassador. Reese Witherspoon for Elizabeth Arden (the news is a few hours ago) it will be much more. A Storyteller -in-Chief or a “creative partner”, as she defines herself, one who will not only show her face but who with her thoughts will produce content and narrative elements through advertising campaigns, marketing strategies, digital communication.

Reese Witherspoon for Elizabeth Arden BTS for Wire 2

After all, the American actress, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role When love burns the soul, and now airing on Sky Atlantic in the new hit series Big little lies, has a lot in common with the brand’s founder, Elizabeth Arden herself. She who, before women got the right to vote, founded her company in New York in 1910 and thus revolutionized the world of beauty. Thus Reese, fascinated and inspired by visionary women, is not only an actress but also an entrepreneur with the fashion and lifestyle brand Draper James and the content production company Hello Sunshine. Popular around the world, it has business sense and great social skills. “She perfectly embodies the ideals of our founder”, says JuE Wong, president of the brand, “and every day she continues to break boundaries”.

Reese Witherspoon will carry on the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation typical of the brand and will be the spokesperson for the motto “Go out and make your mark”. The first beauty campaign, on paper and digital, will start in May in the United States and in September in Italy.

To follow the behind the scenes of the elizabetharden.com campaigns.

Look at the gallery about Reese Witherspoon

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


