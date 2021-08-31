Reese Witherspoon terrified of filming ‘Wild’

The American actress Reese Witherspoon recently revealed that she was so scared of making the film Wild who has had numerous panic attacks. Witherspoon revealed this during an interview for the magazine Interview.

The film was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and was based on the autobiography of Cheryl Strayed. After losing her mother and later ending her marriage, Cheryl decides to embark on a lonely journey through the Trail of the Pacific Crests. Armed only with a backpack, the young woman is in search of herself and inner peace.

During an interview, carried out by Tracee Ellis Ross, the american actress tells us about her state of mind in the weeks before the shooting of the film Wild:

I was so scared to shoot it. I have tried hypnosis since I was afraid. Three weeks before filming, I had panic attacks. There were nudity, sexual elements, the substance use aspect, but also the idea of ​​being alone with no other actors in the scenes. I had never been alone for days on end in front of the camera. There were probably 25 days of filming during which I didn’t have any actors acting with me. There was just me, a camera and a backpack. I thought ‘Will it be so boring?’“.

These fears and anxieties were rewarded by the success the film had and we remember that Wild earned her her second nomination for the Oscar in the section best actress.

Lately Reese Witherspoon she returned to collaborate with Jean-Marc Vallée taking part in the cast of Big Little Lies. Regarding his experience with Wild he concluded by emphasizing:

I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but it has changed me deeply.

Federica Tocco

