Reese Witherspoon Thanksgiving Day: Family Photos

The actress sends a message to the frontline workers

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours”. Witherspoon titled the family portrait, released Thursday, in celebration of Thanksgiving Day, with her husband Jim Toth, children Deacon, 17, and Ava – from previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe – Tennessee James, 8, and daughter Ava Phillipp, 21.

Reese Witherspoon shares the family photo on Thanksgiving as she thanks the frontline workers. “I am deeply grateful for all frontline workers and health services! I send you my love ”, reads the caption of the sweet photo. The Big Little Lies actress is spending the holidays with her loved ones and, on this day of celebration, our thoughts turn to those who are struggling with the fight against Coronavirus.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram: love for her family in a photo

The actress enjoys sharing her daily life with fans. On Thanksgiving Day, Witherspoon began her morning walking her dogs in the woods. He then showed a preview of his dinner preparation and delicious cuisine. “The cutest assistant!” He captioned a photo of his son, Tennessee, holding some baked rolls. The actress on social media is very clear and charismatic, as well as a sweet and caring mother, sharing with the fans home and professional shots and even some funny Tik Tok.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of her son Deacon driving her around in a car, after claiming in a post that she felt very tired. “When I’m tired, Deacon always offers to accompany me,” the proud mom wrote on her Instagram story. “I love my son.” Deacon also celebrated his 17th birthday last month. “What a pleasure to see you grow up and become an extraordinary young man, always curious and infinitely creative,” he wrote in a tribute to his son.

