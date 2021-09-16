Reese Witherspoon, the announcement of the reunion for the revenge of the blondes arrives!

Shortly after midnight, the reunion of the cast of La revenge of the blondes, with the Oscar winner, is expected Reese Witherspoon who announced the event with a post on Instagram and the video preview. The film was released in 2001 under the direction of Robert Luketic with the original title Legally Blonde, based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown.

“We laughed, we cried and we may have folded and snapped in honor of the old days.” Reese Witherspoon wrote in the post caption.

Revenge of the Blondes tells the story of Elle (Witherspoon), abandoned by boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis) due to her frivolity. To show the boy that he has great skills, Elle will enroll in the law faculty and will become an excellent criminal lawyer.

After the 2003 sequel, A Blonde in Career, the third film is also in the works, with Reese Witherspoon executive producing alongside her Hello Sunshine.

Initially, Kristen Smith and Karen McCullah, also screenwriters of the first film, were chosen in the script phase, but it seems that the project in the writing phase of the third film has now turned to different paths from those previously hoped for.

Revenge of the Blondes was made on a budget of $ 18 million, grossing 141 worldwide. The sequel started with a $ 45 million budget, grossing $ 124 at the box office.

Reese Witherspoon confirmed the third film of Revenge of the Blondes already two years ago but at the moment the production has not started yet.

Already in 2015 Luke Wilson opened the doors to a third film in the saga.