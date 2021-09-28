Reese Witherspoon the eternal blonde goes brown, here is the new look of the actress

Reese Witherspoon has radically changed her look. The actress has in fact said goodbye to blonde hair, until now considered her “trademark”, and switched to brown. While it is unusual to see her in this dark version, she is equally gorgeous.

Reese Witherspoon she is one of the most loved actresses in the world and throughout her career she has always made her blonde hair a real trademark, so much so that she has also become the protagonist of the film “Legally Blonde“in 2001. In the last few hours, however, she managed to overwhelm the fans with a really crazy change of look: the star has in fact switched to brown hair. It will be a momentary change, perhaps for a new film, or she simply needed to to renew its image?

Reese Witherspoon’s new hair color

The stars know more than the devil in terms of looks and often renew their image with really eye-catching cuts or hair colors. Reese Witherspoon, however, until now had always been reluctant to too drastic revolutions and had made her blond hair a real trademark, not surprisingly in the past she had become the protagonist of the film “Legally Blonde”. Now, however, she has seen fit to upset her appearance by changing the color of her hair. The star was immortalized between on the set of the series “Apple The Morning Show“in an unprecedented version brunette with i hair worn loose, with the central row and slightly wavy. Of course, it is not excluded that it is a transformation imposed by the script of the show but it is really unusual to see her with such dark hair. Has Witherspoon finally said goodbye to the blonde or will it be a temporary revolution? The only sure thing is that she continues to look gorgeous even with such dark hair.