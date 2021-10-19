Reese Witherspoon – The richest actress in the world overnight!

Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon (45, “Walk the Line”) has signed a huge deal with her company “Hello Sunshine”. It is worth 900 million dollars (equivalent to 757 million euros)!

And that’s how it works: the “Naturally Blonde” actress owns a majority stake in her production company, which she founded in 2016 and has produced films and TV series such as “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere”, in which US investments participated the Blackstone firm was sold.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, former Disney decision makers, will lead the company into the future, but will continue to integrate Witherspoon into day-to-day operations. The actress wants to join the board of directors of the new company and continue working as a producer.

“What a beautiful day!” The happy 45-year-old Hollywood star with three kids said: On Instagram of the mega deal He spoke of a “big step forward”.

She founded Hello Sunshine at the time to “change the way all women appear in the media”. The new joint media company will now give her the opportunity to make more “fun, important and insightful” stories about women around the world.



With "Hello Sunshine," Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon (left) focuses on women's issues, and has also produced the American series "Big Little Lies" (2017), which co-stars with Zoe Kravitz. (second from left). ), Laura Dern (third from left), Shailene Woodley (third from right), Nicole Kidman (second from right) and Meryl Streep one of the main roles.Photo: picture alliance / AP Images

After the huge deal, Reese is Witherspoon According to the business magazine “Forbes” Now the richest actress in the world, she is said to be worth around 400 million dollars (about 337 million euros).

It sold about half of its previous stake, “estimated at about $ 120 million after tax,” the company said. She earned the rest of her fortune in her 30-year career as an actress and producer. According to Forbes, Witherspoon now owns at least 18% of “Hello Sunshine”.