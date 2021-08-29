Reese Witherspoon to sell Hello Sunshine to 1 billion

PUBLISHED:

July 7

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, Hello Sunshine is working on the possible sale for a valuation of the media company of 1 billion dollars. Founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, the production house has created hit series such as Big Little Lies, broadcast on Hbo, or The Morning Show, by Apple Tv +. And Apple could be interested in the acquisition of Hello Sunshine. (RR – www.ftaonline.com)

