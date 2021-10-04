Reese Witherspoon turns 42. But it always shows 20

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon is destined to embody the ideal of the “all American girl” from the very beginning. Born on March 22, 1976 in New Orleans and raised in Tennessee, she perfectly embodies the prototype of the southern girl who hides an iron will (and, when she wants, a certain malice). She made her debut on the big screen in 1991 at the age of 14 in the film “The man in the moon”, earning the attention of insiders, who hailed her as one of the most promising talents; the prediction turns out to be right, given that Reese explodes a few years later first with “Cruel Intentions”, a teen-drama revision of “Dangerous Liaisons”, where she also stars with her future husband Ryan Philippe, then in “Election”, where she plays a cynical and ambitious high school student and finally in “Pleasantville”, in the role of an unscrupulous teen-ager catapulted into the 50s. In 2001 she became the legendary Elle Woods, the blonde protagonist, wild but not at all stupid in “Legally Blonde”, a blockbuster comedy in the USA. Everyone loves her, she and her husband Ryan (meanwhile they have two children, Ava and Deacon) are one of the most beloved couples on showbiz, and the designers love her refined and measured old Hollywood style. The definitive consecration as a great actress comes with the Oscar won in 2005 as Protagonist Actress for the film “Walk the line” in which she plays the role of June Cash, the wife of Johnny Cash (played by Joaquin Phoenix). She collects the award, which is very unusual for a star, wearing a vintage 1950s Dior dress. The choice comes from one unfortunate accident which took place a few weeks before at the Golden Globes, and the catapult among the best dressed in the world, a record that she maintains steadfast thanks to a preference for simpler outfits: she often wears Calvin Klein, Rodarte and Stella McCartney, and this taste is also reflected in the lifestyle brand Draper James launched in 2015, centered on the taste and elegance typical of the south. In the meantime, her private life is not going so smoothly: surprisingly she breaks up with Philippe and then remarries with Jim Toth, with whom she has the third child, Tennessee. Three years ago she was also arrested for harassing drunkenness and resistance to a public official, an experience about which she jokes, attributing it to a particularly intense period of work, which culminated in 2014 with the role of protagonist in “Wild”, a role that brings her back in the good graces of the great audience. In addition to her own design label, the actress is also a producer: she has just announced that she will produce and star with Kerry Washington, a series based on the best-selling Little Fires Everywhere. And she is among the protagonists of the award-winning Big Little Lies. Projects aside, we want to celebrate her 42 years (very well worn) with a roundup of her most successful looks, on the red carpet and beyond. Best wishes!

