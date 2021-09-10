Reese Witherspoon: two romantic comedies coming to Netflix

They call her the queen of Rom-coms. And in order not to ignore his “illustrious” fame, Reese Witherspoon returns as the protagonist of two comedies that will be broadcast on Netflix, and will be produced by the Oscar-winning actress’ company. The titles? Your Place or Mine And The Cactus, with release dates still unknown at the moment.

The script of Your Place or Mine is by Aline Brosh McKenna – famous for signing that de The devil wears Prada and then of How does he do it all with a great Sarah Jessica Parker – and the story tells of two best friends, one of whom decides to pursue her lifelong dream, while the other offers, in her absence, to take care of her teenage son. But this time McKenna also makes his debut as a director.

The Cactus, on the other hand, is an adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s 2017 novel (which, of course, also appeared in the famous Witherspoon book club). The story: A woman becomes pregnant at 45 and questions her moderate and orderly lifestyle to embark on “an unconventional journey towards love, family and learning to embrace the unexpected.”

Loading... Advertisements

In a statement, Witherspoon declared herself happy to collaborate with Netflix for these projects, but above all to stage, in perfect RomCom style, the story of two strong, intelligent and determined female protagonists “.

In recent years, we have witnessed a true professional rise of Reese Witherspoon: the actress has in fact starred in high-profile television productions, such as the drama series The morning show for Apple Tv or Big Little Lies on HBO without forgetting her Oscar for Best Actress for the film When love burns the soul on the life of Johnny Cash, but it is undeniable that she owes her success to romantic comedies. Just remember All the fault of love of 2002, If only that were true of 2005 up to Legally Blonde, the second sequel to the 90s cult The revenge of the blondes. P.er now it is a success only overseas, in Italy we are waiting …