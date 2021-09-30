Reese Witherspoon very close to returning in Blondes’ Revenge 3

Reese Witherspoon (Oscar for When love burns the soul) is very close to taking on the role of Elle Woods for the next, more than possible Legally Blonde 3. The screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith And Karen McCullah, who adapted the novel by Amanda Brown in the script of the first episode, they were hired to begin the script of the third chapter as soon as a director is officially announced.

Although no clue about the plot has yet been revealed, it seems that A Blonde in Career 3 will return to the spirit of the original film, focusing on the strengthening of the female figure, a message that is very relevant these days. Released seventeen years ago, The revenge of the blondes he saw Elle Woods being a famous and fashionable queen who is suddenly dumped by the boy. To show everyone that there is much more to her than her beauty, she decides to enroll in law school. The sequel was released in 2003 and was titled; A career blonde: the film saw Elle moved to Washington and joined the staff of a congressman. Both films turned out to be huge successes with audiences, especially in the United States, where they definitely launched Witherspoon’s career.

At the moment the actress is busy filming the second season of the very successful TV series HBO Big Little Lies, where he acts among others together with Nicole Kidman And Laura Dern. At the cinema we recently saw her in In the folds of time, directed by Ava DuVernay.