Reese Witherspoon: What she does today

A contagious smile, very blond hair and a natural talent. Reese Whiterspoon she entered the collective imagination as the girl next door, she conquered everyone with her parts in romantic comedies and as a very tough blonde girl in La revenge of the blondes.

Today Reese Whiterspoon is 45 years old, celebrated last March, and we are hearing more and more about it in the last year due to the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated sequel to Revenge of the Blondes, Legally Blonde in English, announced during the cast reuinion on Saturday Night Live.

We retrace the stages of his working career and his private life, up to what Reese Whiterspoon is doing today.

A career that began at a very young age

After a series of television commercials Reese Whiterspoon began his career in the world of cinema in 14 years, when she was cast as the lead for the 1991 film The man of the moon. Success came between 1996 and the early 2000s, thanks to films such as Fear, Pleasantville, Election, American Psycho And Cruel Intention – First rule: don’t fall in love. Here on the set he knows Ryan Phillippe , who becomes her husband in 2001 and with whom she has two children, Ava and Deacon. The two split up in 2006 and later Reese Whiterspoon enters into a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom she stays until 2009.

Reese Whiterspoon also appears in the sixth season of Friends where she plays one of Rachel’s sisters, but it is in 2001 that the actress’s career explodes, thanks to the film The revenge of the blondes, which becomes a true cult. In 2000 the actress founded her own production house, Type A, with whom he made films such as Penelope and the first sequel to The revenge of the blondes, A career blonde.

Small curiosity, the name of the production company is the nickname by which Reese Whiterspoon is called, very precise in her private life and also in her school career, which is why she is considered one miss perfection (Type A, precisely). Immediately after that the actress starred in films All the fault of love, The importance of being Ernest with Rupert Everett, The vanity fair And If only that were true with Mark Ruffalo.

In 2006 he won a Oscar for best actress for the movie When love burns the soul, the biopic about the life of Johnny Cash. In addition to the Oscar, he also won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In this film, Reese Whiterspoon also demonstrates that he can sing (and in 2013 he demonstrates it again by singing the song Somethin ‘Stupid with Michael Bublè on the album To be Loved).

In the following years he starred in various films in How do you know it, Like water for elephants alongside Robert Pattinson e Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise. In 2011 he remarried with the star’s former agent and manager at the head of a startup Jim Toth, with whom he has the third child, Tennessee.

Reese Whiterspoon today, her resurgence as an actress and producer

After the age of thirty, a time of crisis has arrived for Reese Whiterspoon. The roles no longer came as they used to and she thought her career was over, but thanks to her husband Jim Toth she took over her career and changed its fate. In 2014 he produced Gone Girl, lying love And Wild, which she also directed and which earned her the Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

During this period he achieved numerous successes and not only on the set. Always in favor of women’s rights and against stereotyped representation made by the media , has estabilished Hello Sunshine , a media company that has a mission to change the narrative and put women at the center and which has incorporated its old manufacturer Type A, which had become Pacific Standard in 2012.

Thanks to her work, Reese Whiterspoon managed to obtain the equal pay between actresses and actors on the set of the tv series Big Little Lies, of which it is also a producer. Among other things Reese Whiterspoon is vegetarian, she loves embroidery and is also very active for reasons that concern childhood. He also founded a book club about which he tells everything on his Instagram profile, where he also posts his amazing outfits, do we also want to talk about his Halloween costume inspired by Legally Blonde?

This year we will find her as a voice actress in the role of Rosita in Sing 2 and we look forward to the moment when we will see her again take on the role of the iconic Elle Woods in Revenge of the Blondes 3. In short, despite the moment of hesitation that could end his career, today Reese Whiterspoon is an amazing actress, a happy woman and above all passionate about all the (thousand!) things she does. Elle Woods would definitely be proud of her.

