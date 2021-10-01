Reese Witherspoon will produce the documentary on Martina Navratilova • Ok Tennis

2006 Academy Award-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is working on the documentary about Martina Navratilova. The project is also being implemented in collaboration with journalist Glenn Greenwald, author of articles in the Guardian regarding some secret intelligence programs that were based on information revealed by Edward Snowden, and which earned the newspaper the Pulitzer Prize for best journalism. of public service in 2014.

TO @Martina Navratilova documentary will be produced by @RWitherspoon https://t.co/dZqPiSihin – Variety (@Variety) May 15, 2018

The openly gay Glenn grew up with Navratilova as a hero, and the film will trace both the sporting successes and the personal story of the Czech champion right through the todays of Greenwald, a gay child who grew up in Reagan’s Florida era. For her part, Reese is personally involved in the activities of the “Time’s up” movement, created to support victims of abuse in the workplace, and has always been at the forefront of defending LGBT rights. Thanks to Greenwald’s experience, this documentary will also talk about all those people looking for a role model to follow when they feel isolated, judged or set aside by society.

“The fact that producers like Glenn and Suzanne tell the impact Martina has had on society, through Glenn’s personal growth path, makes the film fresh, intimate and recognizable for a large audience,” said Charlotte Koh, head of the department. digital media and programming for Hello Sunshine, a production company founded by Witherspoon in 2016 with the aim of promoting auteur stories and female figures. “The issues raised by Martina’s legacy now resonate more than ever, which is why it’s so important to tell her story to new generations of committed young people who may not be aware of the vital role Martina has played in shaping identity expectations. and LGBT equality, ”added Koh.

“As monumental as Martina’s successes have been on the field, they pale in comparison to her role as a pioneer and forerunner on the issues of feminism, women’s sport, equality for gays and lesbians around the planet, transgender visibility, rights of immigrants and the right of political dissent, ”Greenwald said. “I am thrilled to partner with Reese and Hello Sunshine to explore her truly enduring legacy, her remarkable courage that directly or indirectly inspires millions of people who have had no other role models.”