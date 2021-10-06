News

Reese Witherspoon will produce the film based on The League of Wives

Reese Witherspoon, through the production company Hello Sunshine, will bring the book The League of Wives to the big screen.

40 is the new 20: Reese Witherspoon in an image from the film

Reese Witherspoon will be the producer of the film based on the essay The League of Wives written by Heath Lee which tells the story of a group of women who fought to bring home the men they loved, sent to Vietnam to fight.

The rights to the book were acquired by Fox 2000 who will take care of the realization in collaboration with Hello Sunshine.
At the center of the story told between the pages is a group of women, wives of soldiers who do not call themselves feminists, who have joined forces to save their husbands. When their spouses were attacked, captured and imprisoned by enemies in Vietnam, the women turned into activists and even spies in order to get their men back. In 1973 the group had managed to return 115 men to their homeland.

Reese said: “With Hello Sunshine we try to make room for brave and brilliant female characters, and the women of League of Wives are all this and more. From the minute I heard about this inspiring story I knew it was incredibly right for us. I am thrilled to partner with the Fox 2000 team to bring this special book to life on screen and allow viewers to get a glimpse of this significant moment in American history.“.


