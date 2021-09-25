Reese Witherspoon witness at the trial of Ryan Phillippe, father of her children

LOS ANGELES – Reese Witherspoon was called to testify in court in the lawsuit filed against Ryan Phillippe by his ex-girlfriend.

Elsie Hewitt brought the 44-year-old actor, who she dated from April to July 2018, before the judge for alleged domestic violence perpetrated by him during a violent dispute. The model claims she went to Ryan’s house with a friend to get some personal items back when a very violent altercation broke out. Now he has called the Oscar-winning actress, who with Phillippe had two children, Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, to testify at the trial.

The first hearing will be held on October 15th. Ryan tried to make sure his boys’ mother wasn’t involved in the matter, but his lawyers couldn’t stop that from happening. Lawyers argued that although Ryan and Reese divorced, they remained on good terms for the sake of the children. The nature of their marriage in their opinion would have nothing to do with the trial and could be misused.

Phillippe also tried to keep another ex-girlfriend called to testify, Paulina Slagter, out of court. But she too can go and make her deposition. So the court decided.