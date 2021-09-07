Reese Witherspoon’s son is 16 and has released his first song

Little stars grow up: the son of Reese Witherspoon kicked off her singing career!

Deacon Phillippe, 16, born of the relationship between the actress and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, has released her first song.

Is titled “Long Run“and sees the participation of Nina Nesbitt on vocals, while he is credited among the composers. You can listen to it by pressing play on the video below:

Reese Witherspoon couldn’t be prouder of her second child – besides Deacon she’s mom of Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 20 years old, and of Tennessee James Toth, 7 years old – who has spread his wings and is flying alone.

In addition to supporting the song by posting it on her Instagram, the 44-year-old is unleashed on TikTok right on the notes of “Long Run”.

@officialreesetiktok When your kid has his first single out! @deaconmusic @ 🎶💫 ## longrun @ninanesbitt ♬ Long Run (feat. Nina Nesbitt) – Deacon & Nina Nesbitt

“When your baby has released your first single, you have to dance“she wrote, while Deacon Phillippe, next to her, is embarrassed by the enthusiasm of her mother. For sure she has already found her number one fan!

