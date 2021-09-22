Reese Witherspoon’s stress reliever comes through … the bed

NEW YORK – Reese Witherspoon revealed that she takes a nap every day to try to reduce her stress level. The actress, who is the mother of Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, born from the relationship with ex-husband Ryan Philippe, and Tennessee, 7, the fruit of love with current partner Jim Toth, explained that have a light meal in the middle of the morning so that while the others are at the table during lunch time she is free to rest in total tranquility.

When asked what she does when she feels stressed, she replied, “I take a nap every day. Not lunch. I eat something before lunchtime and then take a nap while the others are busy eating. I also listen to a type of high frequency music that is really accommodating and makes me feel more relaxed. It’s a Spotify playlist, I love it ».

The 43-year-old Hollywood star, as well as her colleague Jennifer Aniston, follow a particular diet, which leads them to fast, or rather to drink only centrifuges or juices, for 16 hours a day. Reese said, “I only drink vegetable juice and coffee in the morning. Jen (Aniston, her very dear friend, ed) knows so many tricks to stay fit that I always ask her for advice. She’s really good at giving me tips on wellness and fitness ».

Witherspoon during an interview with “Ok!” he then added: «I wake up very early, around 6 in the morning, I read many newspapers and find out what is happening in the rest of the world. I train and then I go to work. But first I make sure the children go to school washed, tidied up and fed. ‘