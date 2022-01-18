Referee Alberto Michelotti died – Football

Mourning for the world of sport. Alberto Michelotti, one of the most famous referees in the history of Italian football, died in Parma at the age of 91.

Born in the Emilian city on July 15, 1930, after a short career as a goalkeeper, Michelotti had chosen a career as a referee at an old age, arriving in Serie A at the age of 38.

On April 14, 1968, the debut in Napoli-Varese on the field of Fuorigrotta, the last act of his career in the top flight at 51 on May 17, 1981 with a Napoli-Juventus marked by the tribute of the San Paolo fans who, at the entering the field, they unrolled the banner “Alberto, tu si ‘na cosa grande”. In all, Michelotti has directed 145 Serie A matches, 115 Serie B matches and 86 international matches.

At the end of his career in the world of football, Michelotti had entered professional cycling becoming a close collaborator of Vincenzo Torriani in the organization of the Giro d’Italia. His commitment to the world of volunteering is also very intense, in particular alongside Don Gnocchi from Parma, and in the school with his lessons to the little ones in the Parmesan dialect.

His last love for Verdi’s music. He was one of the members of the prestigious ‘club dei 27’, an association made up of only 27 people who represent a work of the Swan of Busseto.

For himself he had chosen the beloved ‘Don Carlo’.