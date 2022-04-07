Referee ‘blamed’ César Montes before complaints from Monterrey players

Midtime Editorial

The pending match between Toluca and Monterrey, corresponding to Date 4 and which ended with a draw at two goals, had a hot ending as the players of scratched angrily demanded a decision from the referee Eduardo Galvan Basulto.

The whistle marked as a penalty a goal Cesar Montes on Haret Ortegasame as converted Leo Fernandez to put the equalizer at the last minute, so at the end of the clash they launched themselves against the whistleblower.

It was for this reason that after the final whistle the visitors went over to Galvan Basultoso he had nothing more to ‘blame’ on the Puppy Mountainswhom he pointed out as responsible for the foul that cost them the victory.

Curiously, since yesterday the former referee Philip Ramos Rizo warned of such a scenario when recalling that Eduardo Galvan did not lead a meeting MX League since last November 6, 2021.

“What irresponsibility of the Referees Commission, they appoint Eduardo Galvan to the Toluca vs Monterrey, an important match for qualification, when it has since Nov. 6. 2021 without refereeing a single match. Toluca and Rayados They don’t deserve this type of arbitration,” said the former World Cup player.

How irresponsible of the referees commission, they appoint Eduardo Galvan to Toluca Vs Monterrey an important match for qualification, when he has since Nov 6/21 without refereeing a single match, @TolucaFC @Rayados they do not deserve this kind of arbitration. pic.twitter.com/ynA8aQRcTZ – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) April 5, 2022

The situation did not escalate Toluca and Monterey split points in Nemesio Diezwhich leaves them in position seven and eight respectively with 17 and 16 units.

