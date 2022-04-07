Sports

Referee ‘blamed’ César Montes before complaints from Monterrey players

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Toluca /

The pending match between Toluca and Monterrey, corresponding to Date 4 and which ended with a draw at two goals, had a hot ending as the players of scratched angrily demanded a decision from the referee Eduardo Galvan Basulto.

The whistle marked as a penalty a goal Cesar Montes on Haret Ortegasame as converted Leo Fernandez to put the equalizer at the last minute, so at the end of the clash they launched themselves against the whistleblower.

It was for this reason that after the final whistle the visitors went over to Galvan Basultoso he had nothing more to ‘blame’ on the Puppy Mountainswhom he pointed out as responsible for the foul that cost them the victory.

Curiously, since yesterday the former referee Philip Ramos Rizo warned of such a scenario when recalling that Eduardo Galvan did not lead a meeting MX League since last November 6, 2021.

“What irresponsibility of the Referees Commission, they appoint Eduardo Galvan to the Toluca vs Monterrey, an important match for qualification, when it has since Nov. 6. 2021 without refereeing a single match. Toluca and Rayados They don’t deserve this type of arbitration,” said the former World Cup player.

The situation did not escalate Toluca and Monterey split points in Nemesio Diezwhich leaves them in position seven and eight respectively with 17 and 16 units.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alicia Cervantes boasts Aubameyang’s congratulations for her Dragon Ball-style celebration

6 mins ago

Marcelo Flores will be summoned to the Mexican National Team for a friendly

18 mins ago

A new controversy broke out in Formula 1: the accusations of two teams against Haas’ “white Ferrari”

30 mins ago

Paddack, Pagán move from Padres to Twins

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button