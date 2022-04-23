Referee Diego Montaño of America vs. Leon, to the freezer

In total, Montaño has 11 appointments, of which eight were as central referee and three as fourth referee

The Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation sent the whistler Diego Montano Robles to the freezer after the performance he had as central referee in the game between América and León on Wednesday night, the same in which he expelled three elements of the emeralds.

After much controversy in the game held at the Azteca Stadium, which was caused by the work of the whistle, those from Bajío fell 2-0 so that the next day they accepted the resignation of Ariel Holan as team coach.

Even, Philip Ramos Rizoformer referee and analyst ESPNhad no qualms about qualifying as “shameful” the work of montanowho during the first 45 minutes of the match went to VAR to review three actions in the match. However, his annoyance arose half an hour into the game when he scored a penalty in favor of La Fiera.

“Scandalous and shameful what happens with arbitration, a very clear offside before the penalty invented by Montaño is laughable,” Ramos Rizo said on his Twitter account.

Diego Montaño received questions for his work in America vs. Lion. imago7

Given this, the whistle was not scheduled for any of the games on day 16 of the MX Leaguewhich will be the penultimate before the end of the regular phase and the playoffs are given to then start the league.

Total, montano He has 11 appointments, of which eight were as central referee and three as fourth referee. Similarly, he accumulates 39 yellow cards and five expulsions.

On the other hand, the same Commission announced the designations for this penultimate date, where Fernando Hernandez Gomez will direct Tigres against America at the University Stadium, and Oscar Macias Romo Chivas against Pumas at the Akron Stadium.

For the duel in the ‘Volcano’, Hernandez Gomez will be accompanied by Alberto Morin Y Mauricio Grandson as assistants one and two, respectively, as well as Edgar Rangel as fourth official and William Pacheco What VARwhile John Joel Rangel will be AVAR.

Meanwhile, in Guadalajara lands, Macías Romo will have José Martínez and Marco Bisguerra as assistants, while Omar Gonzales It will be the fourth whistle. Eduardo Galvan will act as VAR Y Katia Garcia It will be the AVAR.